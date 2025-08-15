Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.07 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.