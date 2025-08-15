Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after buying an additional 2,468,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,344,956 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 501,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,738,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 482,470 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,396.26. The trade was a 87.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $281,419.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 402,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,558.34. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,508. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

