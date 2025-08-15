Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TMT General Partner Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2,699.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $9,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

