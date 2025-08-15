Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $11,789,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,558,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.76.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

