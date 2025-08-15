Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 986,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,233.50. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $139.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

