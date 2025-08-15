Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Transocean stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

