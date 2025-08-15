Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,873,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,014,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,772,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 690,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 574,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $86.91.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

