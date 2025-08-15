3,900 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after buying an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Baidu by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,014,000 after purchasing an additional 112,680 shares during the period. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,245,000.

BIDU opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

