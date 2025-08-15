NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $106,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $153.98 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.70.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

