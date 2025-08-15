Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $54.28 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $54,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 338.6% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DUK opened at $124.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

