Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,266 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vontier worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,208,000 after buying an additional 173,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $67,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of VNT opened at $43.05 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

