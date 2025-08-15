Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $48,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

