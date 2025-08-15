Sector Gamma AS Purchases New Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

