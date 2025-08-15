Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,757 shares during the period. ACV Auctions makes up 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of ACV Auctions worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,078,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,595,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after buying an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,967,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 861,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,061,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 770,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

