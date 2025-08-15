The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,882 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $79,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ALL opened at $208.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.