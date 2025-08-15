GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,389 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of GSK worth $58,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.