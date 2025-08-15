Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 53,509 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,509 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $35,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.