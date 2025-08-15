Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $40,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.38 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

