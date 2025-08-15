Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 470,391 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,391 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $67,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6%

CNQ opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

