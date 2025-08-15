Sector Gamma AS Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 1.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $218,549,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,318,000 after buying an additional 1,016,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,049,000 after buying an additional 152,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,852.16. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.