FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstEnergy worth $52,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6%

FE opened at $43.67 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

