Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,717,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,365,000 after acquiring an additional 433,657 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

