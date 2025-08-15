Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 52,637 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

