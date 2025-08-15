Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,545 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Carvana by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Carvana by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,036,140 shares of company stock worth $1,056,235,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

