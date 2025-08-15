Sei Investments Co. Acquires 160 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22,211.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,950,000 after acquiring an additional 422,010 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 465,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,311,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 378,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.