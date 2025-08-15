Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,301 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $527,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9%

AMP stock opened at $513.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

