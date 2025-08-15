Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1%

Blackstone stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.