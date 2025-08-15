Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 8,077 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $290.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.47. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

