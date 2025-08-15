Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 1.06% of TopBuild worth $92,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,410,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TopBuild by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $438.13 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

