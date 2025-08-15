Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 94.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,211 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.