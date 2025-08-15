Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $699,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CB opened at $275.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

