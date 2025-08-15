Horizon Investments LLC Has $29.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.07 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

