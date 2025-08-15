Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $23,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 266.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,272,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,652,000 after buying an additional 1,652,140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,104,000 after buying an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 672,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 366,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 282,788 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $75.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

