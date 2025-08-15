Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,078 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $3,135,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.8%

LLY stock opened at $685.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $765.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $825.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

