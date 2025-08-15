Horizon Investments LLC Sells 29,494 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,621 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.14 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

