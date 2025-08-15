Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
