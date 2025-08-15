Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,075 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Simon Property Group worth $751,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

SPG opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

