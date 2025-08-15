State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $204.82 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415,770 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $204,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -303.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

