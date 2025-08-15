iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Cut by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,786.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

