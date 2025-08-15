Horizon Investments LLC Has $258.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,059,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $258,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

