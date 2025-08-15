Reviewing CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) & BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) and BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CECO Environmental and BlastGard International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 6 0 3.00 BlastGard International 0 0 0 0 0.00

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given CECO Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than BlastGard International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $557.93 million 2.83 $12.96 million $1.43 31.22 BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CECO Environmental and BlastGard International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than BlastGard International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of BlastGard International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and BlastGard International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 7.99% 10.00% 3.39% BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlastGard International has a beta of -4.02, indicating that its share price is 502% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats BlastGard International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication services. In addition, the company offers industrial engineered noise control solutions, including custom acoustical gen-set packages, ambient air baffles, acoustical louvres, and skid enclosures; process filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing; and energy and water conservation systems and equipment. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producers. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BlastGard International

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

