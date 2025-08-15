English Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

English Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Titan Machinery accounts for 3.6% of English Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. English Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Titan Machinery worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TITN opened at $19.70 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

