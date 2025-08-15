Comparing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Keurig Dr Pepper”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $15.35 billion 3.06 $1.44 billion $1.12 30.92

Analyst Ratings

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Gem Enterprise and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 12 1 2.93

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $39.7692, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 9.75% 11.05% 5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

