Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.1%

GTLS opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.