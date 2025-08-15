Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

