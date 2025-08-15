Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 154,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,196,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,285,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

