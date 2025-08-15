Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $477.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.69. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

