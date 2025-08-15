Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $378.54 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

