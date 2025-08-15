Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 72,161 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

