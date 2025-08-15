Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 222,373 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222,373 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.09% of JD.com worth $58,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $109,665,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $93,562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 61.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,839 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 112.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of JD stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.82.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

